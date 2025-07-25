Assetmark Inc. Acquires 26,696 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.36% of Williams-Sonoma worth $69,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $180.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $11,906,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

