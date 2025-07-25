Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 133 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $873.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.58 and a 200-day moving average of $692.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

