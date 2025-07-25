Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $98,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 579,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.