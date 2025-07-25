HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 6.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $97,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 435,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,472,000 after purchasing an additional 406,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.46.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $340.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.50. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.