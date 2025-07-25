Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.37 Million Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cintas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cintas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

