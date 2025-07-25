Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 16,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average is $210.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.