Private Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 535,061 Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,039,000. Realty Income accounts for 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Realty Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,019,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,135,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

NYSE O opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

