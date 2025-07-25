Freemont Management S.A. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWXT stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

