Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $5.11 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IVE opened at $199.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

