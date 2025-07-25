Longbow Finance SA Buys Shares of 30,301 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,023.44. This represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,708,258 shares of company stock valued at $588,162,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

