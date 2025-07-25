Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 370,526 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 370,526 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.6% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 345,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $201.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average of $186.53. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $24,258,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,298,914.52. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

