Phoenix Financial Ltd. Buys 23,091 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $111.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,597. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.