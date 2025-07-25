Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $573.00 to $595.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.93.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MCO opened at $513.59 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.56 and a 200-day moving average of $475.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

