Promising Gold Stocks To Research – July 22nd

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Vale are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or trading of gold. By owning these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to movements in the gold price as well as the operational performance of the underlying firms. They are often used as a hedge against inflation and broader market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,717,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,142,743. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 13,396,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,416,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $298.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,888,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

