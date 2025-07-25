KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $904.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $859.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.86. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $945.87.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $852.56.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

