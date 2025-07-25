Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $8,234,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.94.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

