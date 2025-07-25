MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HZO stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $490.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.67). MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $657.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

