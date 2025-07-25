Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,018 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

