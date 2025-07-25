Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.