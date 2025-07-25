Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 709,485 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,623,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 709,485 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,313,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Workday by 27.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9,166.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 1.6%

Workday stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.20 and its 200-day moving average is $246.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 131.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

