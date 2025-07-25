Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

