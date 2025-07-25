Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $107.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.