ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,891,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

