iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 309.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

