Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $82,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Uptown Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.