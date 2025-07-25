J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,625 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Corning makes up 2.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corning by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.45.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

