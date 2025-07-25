Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,975 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 4.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,253,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Corning by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3,441.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,746 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.2%

Corning stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.