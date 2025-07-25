Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $247.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.91. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,673.31. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

