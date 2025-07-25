USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares during the period. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,665,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $164,781,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 1,783,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after acquiring an additional 661,137 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $131.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

