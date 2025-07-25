International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Wealth LLC.

Nicholas Wealth LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Price Performance
IBM stock opened at $260.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.83 and a 200-day moving average of $255.57. The company has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
