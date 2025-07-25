Nicholas Wealth LLC. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Nicholas Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $680.41 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $300.57 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $700.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.52.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

