Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $287.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $288.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

