SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.