Denver PWM LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

