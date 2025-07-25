Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 0.3% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 55.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Bank of America lifted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

