Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

