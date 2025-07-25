Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 225,233 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,233 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.6%

MTUM opened at $239.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

