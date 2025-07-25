Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $53,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

