Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 4.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Newmont by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 29.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 479,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 135,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC set a $74.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

