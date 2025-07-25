Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,085 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.6%

CHRW stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

