Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,700,000 after purchasing an additional 182,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 296,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

