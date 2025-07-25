McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after buying an additional 2,177,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after buying an additional 1,516,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

CP stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

