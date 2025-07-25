Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.65 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

