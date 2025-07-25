Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $79.70 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,601 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $79,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.