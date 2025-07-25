AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 469,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $566.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

