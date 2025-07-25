Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 157,240 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,240 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $120,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0%

SYK stock opened at $396.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.90. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

