Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $279,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 956,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,031,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $531.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.23 and its 200-day moving average is $507.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

