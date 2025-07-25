Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 110,325 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,737 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.03 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

