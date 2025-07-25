2,156 Shares in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 132,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

