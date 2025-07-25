Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $267.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,479 shares of company stock worth $9,091,796. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.